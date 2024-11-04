sudeng Self Reported Market Cap Tops $51.83 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $51.83 million and approximately $39.03 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sudeng has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,217.61 or 0.99925138 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.38 or 0.99448732 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00580372 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $31,138,212.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

