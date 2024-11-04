Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.51. 45,694,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 80,409,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

