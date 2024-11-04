Susquehanna Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $48.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

