Synthetix One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.24 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $412.11 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

