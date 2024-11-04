TD Cowen Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

