TD Cowen Cuts Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Price Target to $18.00

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAUZ stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Gauzy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gauzy will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAUZ. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,030,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy in the second quarter valued at $4,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

