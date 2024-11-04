TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.37.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,908 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19,850.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,016,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $205,096,000 after buying an additional 3,000,996 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,265,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,588,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $122,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.