Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.340 EPS.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.