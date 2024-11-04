Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.71) and last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.95 ($0.17).

Tetragon Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.30.

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,875.82%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

