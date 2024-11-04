Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. Tezos has a market cap of $604.81 million and $4.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,031,050,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,529,791 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

