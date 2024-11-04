The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,448 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $35,617.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,860,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,221,940.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $126,156.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,453 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $70,208.64.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,205 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45.

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $211,697.08.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

GRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 5,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,432. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

