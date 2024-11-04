The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $0.65

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.75 to $0.65 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 109,616 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Stem by 181.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 551,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 45.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stem by 2,416.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

