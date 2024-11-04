The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $172,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.79 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

