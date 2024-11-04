The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Sells C$252,436.80 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total value of C$252,436.80.

Shares of TSE NWC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,092. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The North West Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.39.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

