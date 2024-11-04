The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $493,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

