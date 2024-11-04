The Root Network Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01596191 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,048,411.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

