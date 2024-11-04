The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Intact Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $161,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,806,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,151,000 after buying an additional 2,215,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,263 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,931 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,175,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,502 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $54.99 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.17%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

