The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

