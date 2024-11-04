Tigo Energy (TYGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Tigo Energy to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Tigo Energy has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tigo Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

TYGO opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYGO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tigo Energy

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.