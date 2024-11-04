TKG Advisors LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,119,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $36.04. 192,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,020. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

