TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 469,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

