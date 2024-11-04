TKG Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,556,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,220,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 503,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,948. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

