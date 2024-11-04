TKG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 410,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Public Storage by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,011,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.43.

NYSE PSA traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.10. 70,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.69 and its 200-day moving average is $309.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $241.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

