tomiNet (TOMI) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $24.24 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 562,339,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,615,969 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 562,339,635.4751778 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.01599876 USD and is down -19.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $23,541,910.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

