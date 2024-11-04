Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $4.70 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $16.03 billion and $173.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00006933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,735.49 or 0.99997439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012378 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00052681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,542,491 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,496,467.460289 with 2,544,179,352.0025196 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.86760274 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $194,990,641.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

