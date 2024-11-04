Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.01 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRVI. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
