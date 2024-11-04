Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 103793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.36%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,800,466.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

See Also

