Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSE opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Trinseo has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas bought 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,007.99. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $281,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 265,600 shares of company stock valued at $748,084 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

