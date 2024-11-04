TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 459 Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CWS opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

About AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

