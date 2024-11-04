TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

