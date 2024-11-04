TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 721.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,144 shares of company stock worth $3,002,419. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 1.6 %

CHE stock opened at $531.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.30 and a 200 day moving average of $567.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $525.36 and a twelve month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

