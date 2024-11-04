Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

SUM opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 475,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 488,688 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

