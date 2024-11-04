Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 2.4 %

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 162,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,748. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth $71,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.