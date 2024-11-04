UBS Group Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $55.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

NYSE:DINO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 326,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HF Sinclair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

