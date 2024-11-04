UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP John Pauls Sells 849 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP John Pauls sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $93,746.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,852.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.96. 508,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.48 and a 1 year high of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after acquiring an additional 394,578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,954,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,196,000 after acquiring an additional 111,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

