Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

