Uniswap (UNI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.69 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.75 or 0.00009945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $114.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00096563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,786.10 or 0.37991808 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,425,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.9619023 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1117 active market(s) with $131,776,538.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.