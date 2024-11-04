United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of UMC opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

