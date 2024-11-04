UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $285,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,704,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,622,000 after buying an additional 222,486 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 106,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $565.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $581.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The stock has a market cap of $522.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

