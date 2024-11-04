Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

UHS stock opened at $205.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

