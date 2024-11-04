Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 20th

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Univest Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. Univest Financial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $29.49.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $79,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,740.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

