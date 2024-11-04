V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.950-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 0.57. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $65.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V2X will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V2X news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

