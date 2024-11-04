Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

TSLA stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.84. 68,203,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,057,703. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

