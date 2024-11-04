Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 29.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 491.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $756.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.10 and a twelve month high of $773.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $712.96 and a 200-day moving average of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

