Van ECK Associates Corp Has $63.83 Million Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,541 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 7.66% of DRDGOLD worth $63,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DRDGOLD by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of DRD stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.