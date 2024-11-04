Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,884 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 280,314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,372,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $120.88. 28,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,852. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

