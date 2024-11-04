Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

