Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by Chaney Capital Management Inc.

Chaney Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.46 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.