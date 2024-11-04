Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $524.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.92 and a one year high of $538.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

