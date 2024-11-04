Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Sunesis Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after buying an additional 1,502,002 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

